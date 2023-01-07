WESTERLY — Chariho High's Ryan Currier and Corbin Maraia finished first in their weight classes at the Chad Antoch Memorial wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Currier, who was named the most outstanding wrestler in the tournament, finished 3-0 at 152 pounds winning all his matches with pins. He beat Taylor Fletcher of Mount Mansfield, Vt., in the title bout with a pin in 23 seconds.
Currier wrestled a combined total of two minutes in his three bouts. He is 12-1 this season.
Maraia posted a record of 4-0 to win the 195 division. Maria beat New Bedford's Jose Bonilla in the title bout with a major decision, 11-3.
He won his other three bouts with pins in the first minute including one in just 11 seconds. Maraia is 13-0.
Noah Dinucci finished third at 113 with a 4-1 record including a pair of pins.
Chariho placed eighth in the team standings with 82.5 points. Central was first with 194 followed by Coventry with 191.
— Keith Kimberlin
