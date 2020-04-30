WOOD RIVER JCT. — Wrestling has been such a large part of Dominic Bonanno's life that he wasn't ready to see it end.
Bonanno, a senior at Chariho High, has made the decision to continue his career at Rhode Island College.
"I've put so much into wrestling, I can't remember life without it," Bonanno said.
Bonanno has known RIC coach Jay Jones for some time.
"Their coach goes to all of the Rhode Island wrestling events, so I've known him and have been talking to him for a long time," Bonanno said. "Then when the time came, he started talking to me about coming there. And it just worked out."
RIC, a Division III school, competes in the New England Wrestling Association.
"I'm hoping to start next season and maybe go to the regionals and hopefully the nationals before I graduate," Bonanno said.
Bonanno was the 152-pound state champion as a junior at Chariho. This season he lost in the title bout in the same weight class to Cumberland's Aidan Faria, 1-0. Faria was unbeaten and did not lose his first bout until the championship match of the New England tournament.
Bonanno was 41-6 this season and compiled a career record of 153-36, including 39 wins at Westerly, where he competed as a freshman. Bonanno was also Academic All-State this year.
Bonanno has been training year-round for years. He has been traveling to the Mayo Quanchi Judo & Wrestling facility in Coventry since he was in fifth grade. Bonanno travels to Mayo Quanchi at least twice a week during the offeseason, more often when he can.
He said coach and owner Serge Bouyssou has been a big help to him.
Bonanno is an effective wrestler on his feet, often using hip throws for takedowns.
"I'm really comfortable on my feet and I like getting into people. A lot of wrestlers aren't comfortable on their feet," Bonanno said. "I'm like wrestling with my upper body. It's hard to score on me. For me, I want to win matches because I put in the hard work. I like seeing that hard work pay off."
Bonanno said the most significant moment for him during his time at Chariho was his junior season.
"We finished third in the states that season as a team," Bonanno said. "It was a great tournament for us."
Bonanno will major in finance and hopes to work as a financial planner one day.
What advice would he give to a freshman just beginning their high school career?
"I would tell them the most important thing is to train in the offseason. That is where you make the most improvements and that is where you really fall in love with the sport," Bonanno said.
