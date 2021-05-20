PROVIDENCE — Four Chariho High wrestlers won two bouts each as the Chargers split a Division I wrestling match Thursday night.
Chariho defeated North Providence, 48-27, but lost to Hope, 48-21.
James Dougherty won two bouts at 170 pounds with pins in 52 seconds and 2:30.
Noah Dinucci had two pins at 106, in 2:39 and 1:07.
Corbin Maria (160 pounds) won with a pin in 1:05 and a 5-4 decision.
Gary Gardiner (285) won with two pins, in 5:42 and 1:36.
Alex Nimiroski won with a pin in 1:38 at 220. Seth Mastin had a pin at 126 in 2:56.
Mitch Daniel won with a pin at 182 in 3:15, as did Lance DelBonis at 195 in 5:07.
Chariho coach Scott Merritt said some of his wrestlers were winded in their bouts.
"We may have to push a little harder [in practice]," he said. "But it's hard finding that balance when they are wearing masks. I'm still trying to figure that out and it's a challenge for the whole state."
Chariho (1-4) next hosts Ponaganset on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
