METHUEN, Mass. — Chariho High's Kyle Merritt advanced to the semifinals of the 145-pound weight class at the New England wrestling championships with a pair of wins on Saturday.
Merritt defeated Michael Bobola of Xaverian (Massachusetts), 4-2, in his first match of the day and topped Killingly's Ben Richardson, 5-0, in his second bout.
Merritt (51-0) will take on Jake Nicolosi of Haverhill (Massachusetts) in the semifinals on Sunday.
James Dougherty also reached the second day of the tournament at 170 pounds. Dougherty (46-5) finished 2-1 on the day. He defeated C.J. Brown of Methuen (Massachusetts), 5-2, and Frankie McNeary of Joel Barlow (Connecticut) by pin in 2:23.
Dougherty needs one more win to finish in the top six.
Dominic Bonanno (41-6) finished 2-2 at 152 pounds. Nate Marchione (47-5) was 2-2 at 195 pounds. Wade Husing (36-10) finished 1-2 at 113 pounds.
Chariho is tied for 10th with Rhode Island state champion Cumberland with 28 points. Danbury (Connecticut) is on top with 48 points followed by Springfield Central (Massachusetts) with 41.5
Ponaganset is the top Rhode Island team with 37 points, good for fourth.
Wrestling resumes Sunday at Methuen High at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
