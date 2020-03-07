Chariho wrestling team: Chariho’s Kyle Merritt, James Dougherty, and Nate Marchione all won titles at the state championship meet. Dominic Bonnano finished second and Wade Husing was third in his weight class. All five qualified for the New England tournament.

Rhys Hammond, Stonington track, Senior: Hammond became the first Stonington boy athlete to win a New England track championship. Hammond’s time in the 1,000 in Boston was the third fastest in the country this season. He has qualified for the nationals in the 800.

C.J. Sheldon, Hendricken swimming, Junior: Sheldon, a junior at Bishop Hendricken who lives in Ashaway, won two events at the state championship swim meet. One of his times was a state record. He also won two races last season at the state meet. Hendricken won the team title.

Drew Jalbert, Prout swimming, sophomore: Jalbert, a sophomore who attends Prout and lives in Westerly, won two races at the state championship meet. Jalbert also won a race as a freshman last season. He swims for the South Country Co-Op team.

