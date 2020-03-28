WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's longtime wrestling coach, Scott Merritt, refers to the five All-State wrestlers on this year's team as the Fab Five.
Merritt could not have been more accurate, as the Chargers had three wrestlers crowned state champions, another finish second and one finish third.
It was quite a haul for the Chargers, and it showed in the postseason honors.
Senior Kyle Merritt, coach Merritt's son, topped the list as the 145-pound state champion, earning first-team All-State recognition. Merritt posted a 52-2 record this season and was unbeaten before finishing fourth at the New England championships.
Merritt is 189-21 for his career, with 119 pins. The 189 wins are a school record. He is still hoping to compete in the nationals in May in Virginia, but that could be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Merritt, who started wrestling when he was 4, is the first Chariho wrestler to be All-State four times, including a state title as a freshman. He was also academic All-State four times.
"His overall strength is his ability on his feet," coach Merritt said. "He is confident with his shot, but he can scramble if things don't go well. He's is good with the setups and when he is on the bottom nobody can hold him down. One of his strengths on top is the tight waist."
He has been a captain of both the cross country and outdoor track teams in addition to wrestling during his time at Chariho.
"As a father, I couldn't be prouder," coach Merritt said.
Junior James Dougherty was first-team All-State after taking the state crown at 170 pounds. His older brother, Ben Dougherty, was a two-time state champion and a New England runner-up.
Dougherty, who was Academic All-State, was 48-6 this season and is 143-25 for his career. He placed fourth at the New Englands.
"He wanted it as an individual and he wanted it as a Dougherty," Merritt said. "He works incredibly hard and is driven. He's very strong on his feet and he can wear people down on top. He puts in the work year-round."
Senior Nate Marchione was first-team All-State after taking first at 195 pounds at the state tournament. Marchione was state runner-up in the weight class last season.
Marchione posted a record of 47-5 this season and finished 128-33 for his career. He only wrestled 12 bouts his sophomore year due to an injury.
"Before the state meet we talked about not being one of the been brothers — would have been and could have been. Not three seconds after winning the state title he told me he wasn't one of the been brothers," Merritt said. "He is a state champion because of the countless hours of offseason work he puts in.
"He puts in the extra time to build his skill set. He has a big heart. He finds the willpower to get what he needs when it is needed the most."
Senior Dominic Bonanno was second-team All-State at 152 pounds. Bonanno, who won the 152-pound state title as a junior, lost to Cumberland's Aidan Faria, 1-0, in the title bout. Faria was unbeaten and did not lose his first bout until the championship match of the New England tournament.
Bonanno was 41-6 this season and compiled a career record of 153-36, including 39 wins at Westerly, where he competed as a freshman. Bonanno, who trains year-round, was also Academic All-State.
"His strength is tieing up and catching opponents off guard with his judo sweeps," Merritt said. "On the bottom, most people could not hold him down. He was a very, very strong kid who wrestled with a lot of heart. He was a great captain, a role model for the team."
Sophomore Wade Husing finished third at the state meet at 113 pounds, earning third-team All-State.
After losing to Cumberland's Brady Gillis, the eventual state champion, in the quarterfinals, Husing won four bouts in the consolation bracket to take third at states. His finish clinched a trip to New Englands. Husing was 36-10 on the year.
"He is a gamer when he comes to tournaments," Merritt said. "He beat two wrestlers in the state tournament that he lost to during the regular season. He is good on his feet and the top and he has a nasty cradle."
Merritt, Dougherty, Marchione and Bonanno were all first-team Division I-A, while Husing was third team. The Chargers finished 13-13-1 in the dual meet season, fifth at the state meet and tied for 15th at New Englands.
