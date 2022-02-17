WOOD RIVER JCT. — Three Chariho High wrestlers won with pins, but the Chargers lost to Barrington, 45-33, in a Division I wrestling match Thursday night.
Ryan Currier (138, 2:32), Brady Anderson (152, :34) and Corbin Maraia (195, 2:39) earned victories.
Noah Dinucci was a 14-9 winner at 113 pounds. Wade Husing (120) and Gary Gardiner (220) won via forfeits.
Chariho finished the dual meet season 4-9, 3-8 Division I. The Chargers will next compete in the state tournament starting Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
— Keith Kimberlin
