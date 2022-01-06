PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Ryan Price and Noah Dinucci earned their seventh wins of the season, but the Chargers lost to Hope, 48-30, in a Division I wrestling match Thursday night.
Price pinned his opponent at 106 pounds in 1:31 to move to 7-1. Dinucci pinned in 2:18 at 114 and is now 7-2.
Brady Anderson prevailed with a pin at 152 pounds in 5:00. Gary Gardiner pinned at 220 pounds (:55) as did Alex Nimiroski at 285 (:18).
Hope moved to 2-0, 2-0 Division I. Chariho (1-3, 1-3) next hosts Ponaganset on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
