NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho Middle's Michael Newton captured the state wrestling title at 88 pounds helping the Chargers to the team title on Sunday.
Newton finished 4-0 with a pair of pins. Newton, the No. 2 seeded, defeated Western Hills Kaiden Cook, 4-0, in the title bout. Cook was the No. 1 seed.
Newton prevailed by a 9-0 margin in the semifinals and did not allow a point in his four matches.
Fourteen Chariho wrestlers finished in the top eight in their weight classes. Chariho compiled 260 pounds while Feinstein Middle was second with 232.
Chariho's Aaron Carrasquillo, 205, and Jackson Nickerson, 140, finished second in their weight classes.
Aidan Fahlman (133), Dustin Peno (100) and Enzo Falcone (70) finished third. Aaron Rice (82) and Ezrah Schonrog (165) placed fourth. Jacoby Dove (126) and Landon Charette (94) finished fifth.
Clan Archer (75) and Reilly Porter (119) placed sixth. Others who placed were Collin Collet (112, eighth) and Evan Fahlman (150, seventh).
— Keith Kimberlin
