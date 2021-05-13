WARWICK — Chariho High lost its first two Division I wrestling matches of the season, falling to Coventry, 39-38, and Bishop Hendricken, 45-30.
Freshman Ryan Currrier earned two wins at 132 pounds with a tech fall, 18-5, and a pin in 44 seconds.
James Dougherty won by pin at 170 (2:28) and received a forfeit at 182. Allie Nelson earned a 6-1 decision at 145.
Seth Mastin won by pin at 120 in 1:36.
— Keith Kimberlin
