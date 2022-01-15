GRISWOLD — Three Chariho High wrestlers won their respective weight classes, and the Chargers earned the team title at the Griswold Mid-Season Invitational on Saturday.
Brady Anderson (152 pounds), Corbin Maraia (195) and Ryan Currier (138) each finished first at the tournament.
Chariho tallied 148.5 points. Barrington was second with 135.3, and Windham finished third at 127.
Anderson finished 3-0 with three pins, all in the first period. Maraia was 3-0 with a 7-2 decision in the title match. Currier was 4-0, winning by major decision, 10-1, in the title match.
"Brady was dominant. He was not scored on," Chariho coach Derek Adams said. "Currier and Maraia wrestled well. The team as a whole did well. We were missing four or five starters due to injuries or sickness."
Gary Gardiner placed second at 220 pounds. He lost 2-1 in the finals and that bout was named the most exciting finals match of the tournament. Gardiner finished 3-1 with three pins.
Ryan Price (106), Noah Dinucci (113) and Alex Nimiroski (285) each finished third in their weight classes. Nimiroski had a pin of 6 seconds in his first bout of the day to establish a school record.
Former Chariho coach Scott Merritt and his son, Kyle Merritt, held the previous record at 7 seconds.
— Keith Kimberlin
