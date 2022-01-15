JEREMIAH GRAHAM, Chariho, Boys Basketball, Junior; Graham scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a victory over Cranston West. Graham is averaging 13.1 points per game.

JESSE SAMO, Westerly, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Samo made a baseline game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds remaining as Westerly beat Central by two points in overtime. Samo made four 3-pointers in the game and scored 21 points. He is averaging 10.9 points per contest.

KEITH ZARDIES, Wheeler, Boys Basketball, Sophomore; Zardies scored 15 points and made seven steals as Wheeler beat Putnam. The 15 points was a season high. Zardies is averaging 10.1 points and 3.9 steals per game.

