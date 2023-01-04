WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High had two pins, but lost to unbeaten Cumberland, 57-19, in a Division I wrestling match on Wednesday.
Noah Dinucci (113, 2:00) and Anthony Fiore (120, 1:11) won with pins. Ryan Currier won by decision at 152 pounds. The score of the match was not available.
Chariho was penalized two team points by the referee during the match.
Cumberland is 3-0, 3-0 Division I. Chariho (0-5, 0-5) next competes in the Chad Antoch Memorial tournament at Westerly on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
