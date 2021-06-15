CRANSTON — Chariho High picked up a pair of Division I wrestling wins Tuesday, defeating Cranston West, 46-30, and La Salle, 54-21.
"I had the Cranston West being a tight one so it was good to get that win," Chariho coach Scott Merritt said. "This season it's been as much about keeping your team healthy and whole as anything. Our guys have done a good job with that."
Corbin Maraia picked up a pair of pins at 160 pounds, winning in 2:59 against West and 5:28 against La Salle.
Gary Gardiner (285 pounds) received a forfeit and had a pin (1:01). James Azzinaro (126) had a 12-4 decision and won his other match by forfeit.
James Dougherty (170) won a match with a pin (1:30) and also received a forfeit. Noah Dinucci added a pin in 1:04 against West.
Chariho received four forfeits against Cranston West and six against La Salle.
Merritt will coach in his final dual meet on Friday at North Kingstown at 5:30 p.m. A number of Chariho wrestlers are expected to attend the match and pose for a photo with Merritt afterward. This is his final season as coach after 30 years.
— Keith Kimberlin
