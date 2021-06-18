NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High's wrestling team split the final tri-meet of longtime coach Scott Merritt's career Friday night.
The Chargers defeated Woonsocket, 60-12, and lost to North Kingstown, 56-21.
A number of former Chariho wrestlers and fans made the trek to North Kingstown for the bout. Merritt, a New England champion during his time as a wrestler at Chariho, is retiring after 30 years as coach.
"They picked me up in the air and we took photos. North Kingstown acknowledged my 30 years as coach. My wrestlers surprised me with a poster with team photos of almost every team I coached," Merritt said. "I was given a headgear by North Kingstown signed by every Chariho and North Kingstown wrestler. The tears were definitely flowing."
Chariho's best win of the night came in the 285-pound weight class against North Kingstown. Gary Gardiner earned a 2-0 victory against Riley Wojtyszyn.
"Gary got the takedown and was able to ride him out," Merritt said. "He's rated third in the state. Gary now has wins against the second and third wrestlers in the state. It was a 100% solid effort."
James Dougherty, the defending state champion at 170 pounds, won by pin against Woonsocket (3:00), but suffered his first loss of the season by injury default against North Kingstown.
"[The two westlers] slammed heads when they were going out of bounds. The trainer checked him out and said he was OK to wrestle," Merritt said. "They went out of bounds again and he slammed his head on the wood floor. He was cleared to wrestle again, but with the states next weekend it was decided it was better to have him ready for that."
Seth Mastin won a bout by pin at 120 (1:44), as did Mitch Daniell at 182 (:50) and Christian Fortune at 113 (2:29).
Chariho (5-7) will next compete in the state championship meet on June 26 at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.