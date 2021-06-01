WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High dropped a pair of Division I wrestling matches on Tuesday in the final home meet for longtime coach Scott Merritt.
Chariho lost to Mt. Hope, 55-19, and Cumberland, 46-36.
"All I asked was that we be the aggressors tonight and they were. I was very proud of the way we wrestled," said Merritt, who is retiring as coach after 30 seasons. "I talked with the crowd after the match and thanked them for their support."
Allie Nelson picked up a win at 138 in 2:52 against Cumberland.
"She threw him to his back with a hip toss and she did everything right to keep him there," Merritt said. "It was a quality win."
Noah Dinucci, 106 pounds (1:57); Ryan Currier, 132 (:40); and Gary Gardiner, 285 (3:16) also won with pins against Cumberland. Seth Mastin (120) and James Dougherty (170) received forfeits.
In the Mt. Hope match, Mitch Daniell (182) won with a pin (1:58). Dougherty (14-1) and Mastin (11-5) were also winners. Gardiner received a forfeit.
Chariho is tentatively scheduled to wrestle at Burrillville on Saturday morning. The match has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
