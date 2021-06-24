WOOD RIVER JCT. — In 1984, Scott Merritt did not make the basketball team at Chariho High.
As a 5-foot, 80-pound sophomore, the odds were against him.
His good friend, Tom Duksta, wanted him to try out for the wrestling team, but Duksta didn't want to try out alone. He wanted Merritt to join him.
Merritt said no at first, but eventually told Duksta he would try out the next day.
Merritt was a no-show for that practice, and Duksta was not happy with his friend.
"He was really, really mad at me for not showing up that day," the 53-year-old Merritt said. "I literally went out because he made me."
From that humble beginning, Merritt has become the face of the sport at the school. He was a state and New England champion during his time as a wrestler. He has been coaching the Chargers for the past 30 seasons.
During that time, the program has become a solid competitor at the Division I level. Merritt has produced 12 state champions, 32 All-Staters, 70 top-six state tournament finishers, six division titles and a Division II championship.
Merritt's teams have compiled a 354-223-9 record. He was the Rhode Island coach of the year in 2019 and is in the Chariho High Sports Boosters and state wrestling halls of fame.
Now, all of that will be coming to an end — Merritt is retiring as coach after the state tournament this weekend in Providence.
Merritt, who lives in Hope Valley and is a health and physical education teacher at Ponaganset Middle, wants to be able to watch his son Kyle wrestle at Norwich (Vt.) University.
"Part of me wanted that 400 wins, but 30 years is a nice round number. It was a no-brainer. I need to be watching Kyle," Merritt said. "It was time to give up the reigns."
Merritt took to the sport his first season as a sophomore, finishing 11-2. That summer his father, Russell, took him to tournaments where they could find them.
"We went to Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, anywhere there was a tournament," Merritt said. "I also went to freestyle practices in East Providence."
In 1985, Merritt lost in the state finals to Cumberland's Scott Mello at 105 pounds. The next season, Merritt beat Mello in the All-Star tournament and went on to win the state championship as a senior.
In the New England tournament at Coventry, Merritt dominated the Massachusetts state champion, who was unbeaten at 40-0 — Merritt won 11-2 in the title bout. He is the last Chariho New England champion.
Merritt wrestled for two years at Springfield College, missed his junior year after surgery to his shoulder and later left the team his senior year. He grew tired of the rigors of the sport, particularly maintaining weight, by his final year.
He became Chariho's coach for the 1991 season.
Unlike many other programs across the state, the Chargers still have a large number of wrestlers turn out each season.
"I am not perfect by any means, but I think one of my strengths is motivating kids," Merritt said. "You have to find that balance of still making it fun, but working hard. I've done a lot of passionate coaching over the years. And I think kids see that passion. I think it's good to show emotion."
Merritt said he is also active in practice, constantly involved with his wrestlers and continually yelling motivational quotes.
"You get out of it what you put into it," is a favorite.
But his No. 1 favorite?
"Discipline is not the enemy of enthusiasm," Merritt said. "You have to have structure, discipline and organization in practice, but it can still be fun."
Merritt said Chariho's first wins over state powers Bishop Hendricken, Cumberland and Coventry are memorable. The Division II championship in 2014-15 with an unbeaten team, the first match against Westerly and wrestling outside against the Bulldogs this season are other moments that stand out. Merritt also points to beating Westerly 22 of 29 times.
Merritt said the team has raised $35,000 during his time for mats and other equipment and also raised money for the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need charity in Charlestown.
Both his sons Joshua and Kyle wrestled for the Chargers. Joshua was part of the D-II title team and finished fourth in the state his senior year. He now coaches the middle school team. Kyle was a two-time state champion.
Derek Adams, a former Chariho wrestler and current assistant, will take over as coach next season.
"The last couple of weeks have been very emotional; it's very bittersweet," Merritt said. "I told Derek it's important that you really care about the kids and communicate with the parents. You have to have a thick skin and you have to remember we are teachers, not just coaches.
"I take a lot of pride that for the last several years we've been consistently in the top three for academic All-State. I take a lot of pride in building the program. But I'm very content knowing Chariho will be in good hands."
