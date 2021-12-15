Stonington High will limit spectators during the winter season to immediate family due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The winter spectator guidelines were posted on the athletic department's Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
"At this time Aunts/Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents and other family friends are not allowed," the guidelines reads. "Additionally, General Public will not be allowed at the Stonington Public School Athletic events."
Morrone said each player will be limited to four tickets for home games for parents and siblings. Opposing teams will be allowed two tickets per player.
The portable bleachers, located behind the team's benches, will not be open to spectators. They will be used for junior varsity players when the varsity team is playing.
"We are trying to isolate the players as much as possible," Morrone said Wednesday. "We have a capacity of 550 without the portables. Everyone in the ECC is doing their best."
After the game, parents will be asked to meet their children in the parking lot, not in the school building.
Everyone attending the game will be required to wear a mask.
In Westerly, there will be no limitations on fan attendance, according to athletic director Jamey Vetelino. Fans will be required to wear a mask.
Wheeler High athletic director Ellen Turner said her school will use Eventbrite, an event management and ticketing website.
"Our players will be allowed three spectators and they will have to sign up on Eventbrite," Turner said. "My gym at 50% is only about 150 seats."
Opposing teams will be allowed two spectators for each player.
The remaining tickets will be given to those on a waiting list, Turner said.
Chariho High limited seating to 75 spectators per team for its opening boys basketball game against Westerly High last Friday. Athletic director Mike Shiels could not be reached to determine if this will be the policy for the rest of the season.
