WOOD RIVER Jct. — There was nothing Chariho senior Matt Tiernan could not do at the highest of levels on the volleyball court.
After Tiernan made RIIL Division I All-State at setter as a junior, he wanted to up his game a notch. As in up at the net, spiking kills for points.
The 5-foot-10 Tiernan sensed Chariho needed a strong outside hitter this season. He worked on his game and developed into a superior spiker, leading the state with 512 kills for the Chargers (14-7), who advanced to the Division I boys volleyball championship game before ultimately losing to La Salle, 3-0.
Tiernan's spiking skill and all-around game earned him Division I All-State first team and Player of the Year honors for first-year coach Lucas Marland.
"Given his height, for him to lead the state in kills shows the commitment he made to personal training since his junior year to get to this level," Marland said. "He was an all-state setter, but he wanted to hit at the net this year. He saw [junior] Kody Poplaski's potential as a setter and made the move to the net. His jumping ability and hitting talent made it nearly impossible for our setters to go anywhere else but to Matt."
Perhaps the best game for Tiernan, who will play setter at Endicott (Mass.) next season, was a 31-kill effort in a 3-2 win over North Kingstown in the semifinals. His 512-kill total was more than three times the total of Chariho's next-highest hitter (144). Tiernan also contributed 80 service points and 35 aces this season.
"Matt was an inspirational leader on and off the court," Marland said. "He was nominated for All-America and just produced an outstanding senior season."
Junior Matt Azzinaro made All-State second team and Division I second team as a libero. Azzinaro led Chariho with 215 digs, starting the offense by handling the opposition serve well.
"Matt was one of the top five liberos in the state," Marland said. "He was solid on the back row and got the ball to where it needed to be. Offensively, his serves were on point."
Junior middle hitter Travis Plante-Mullen made Division I honorable mention. Plante-Mullen, who stands 6-foot-3, had 57 kills and 63 blocks.
"Travis is a soccer player who is relatively new to volleyball," Marland said. "His athleticism and vertical leap made him nearly an unstoppable hitter."
Marland couldn't ask for much more from the Chargers, who went one step farther than a senior-loaded team that was 15-5 in 2022.
"For my first year, the kids played their hearts out," Marland said. "I told the kids early that they were a state-final team. I'm not sure they believed me at first but they made it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.