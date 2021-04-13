WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High senior Jasmine Babbitt was named the MaxPreps American Volleyball Coaches Association player of the week for Rhode Island.
Babbitt had 35 kills, 10 digs, eight aces and 10 blocks in 10 sets played during the week that ended April 11.
The 5-10 Babbitt is a middle hitter.
— Keith Kimberlin
