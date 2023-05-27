WARWICK — Chariho High defeated Barrington, 41-32, to earn the Division III Unified basketball championship on May 13 at Bishop Hendricken.
Chariho trailed most of the game, but closed strong in the final five minutes to earn the championship.
"I have been coaching this team since it's inaugural season in 2012, and I have enjoyed every single one, but this one is definitely special and will be remembered as one of my favorite teams to have coached," Chariho coach Matthew Bishop said in an email. "They were such a fun group, and they truly made my job easy this year. They were such a tight-knit group and I think some great friendships were formed. That is what I appreciate about the Unified Sports programs is the friendships that are formed and also that the kids have a platform to show everyone, parents, friends, the community, how great they can be."
Unified basketball features students with developmental disabilities (athletes) and those without (partners).
"This team has truly encompassed and understood what the unified program is all about and it did not go unnoticed by other coaches, referees, or spectators," Bishop said.
Players on the team were Trent Burdick, Simon Callen, Amelia Cole, Alexis Cole, William Edmunds, Charlie Edmunds, Kyra Face, Keira Frias, Christopher Niziolek, Joseph Parrillo, Gianna Pizzi, Nicholas Quaratella, Jesse Rawlinson, Gavin Rawlinson and Kailee Studley.
Kim Rondeau was the assistant coach and Michelle Cole was a parent volunteer.
— Keith Kimberlin
