NEW YORK — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished first in the 2,000 steeplechase in the New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island Saturday.
She finished with a time of 7:10.93, which qualified her for the nationals championships in June.
Jared Peltier competed in the boys invitational heat and placed ninth with a time of 7:05.28.
Their times were school records since they were the first Chariho competitors to compete in the event.
— Keith Kimberlin
