PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's 4x1,600 relay team finished second in the Division II boys race at the annual Knights of Columbus Relays on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Matt Nicolella, C.J. Elwell, Joe Golas and Finn Weeden turned in a time of 19:40.10.
Chariho's Noah Dinucci was 10th (5:30.80) in the freshman mile, and Jared Peltier was 15th (6:02.30).
Chariho next travels to Westerly on Monday for a 4 p.m. meet. Prout and Narragansett will also compete.
— Keith Kimberlin
