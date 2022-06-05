PROVIDENCE — Weeko Thompson has spent the outdoor track and field season rewriting the Chariho High record books.
The Charger sophomore set and re-set the school mark in the discus throw this year, and entered Saturday’s state championship meet at Brown University as the shot put record holder as well.
Thompson competed in both those events, taking home a pair of All-State honors thanks to a runner-up finish in the shot put and a third-place slot in the discus. Her second- place throw of 38-7¾ broke her own record in the shot put.
“Fantastic,” Thompson described how she felt after setting the record. “It’s really cool to go from indoor fourth place to second place at states. I’m really happy about that.”
Tucked away in a corner of Brown Stadium, Thompson and 17 of the other best shot putters in the state spent an hour of Saturday’s day-long event taking turns "putting" the 8-pound ball.
Thompson threw a total of six times, with her second-place, record-setting put coming on her very last throw of the day. While most of her competitors faded as the event wore on in the hot sun, Thompson stayed consistent and was able to preserve her strength.
“Drive,” was what allowed her to stay so consistent, she said. “I knew after [Cumberland’s Alyssa Yankee] threw, that I probably wasn’t going to beat that. But I’m going to try. I’ve never thrown that far before.”
Yankee won the event with a distance of 38-9. Thompson didn’t breach the 38 foot mark until her final two throws. She made the cut-off for the finals of the event with a 37-½ effort on her second try of the day.
Wisely, as it would turn out, she opted not to throw any warm-ups when given the opportunity to before the finals started.
The winning put came on Yankee’s third attempt, her final put prior to the finals. Thompson out-distanced Yankee on all three of their final attempts.
Just a shot puts distance away, many of the same competitors took part in the discus state championship. Both Thompson and Westerly’s Rachel Federico qualified for the finals in this event, with Thompson taking another All-State nod in third, and Federico trailing right behind her in fourth.
“I have the summer to work on it for next season,” said a disappointed Federico. “Especially for shot, I have the indoor season to try and improve.”
Federico and Thompson shared a friendly conversation during the discus medal ceremony, another sign that the RIIL sports scene is getting back to normalcy after COVID-19 disruptions.
“I missed my freshman year, but we’re all out now with no masks,” Federico said. “Getting back to normal, thank God.”
Federico’s discus throw of 108-3 came on her fourth attempt of the day. Thompson yet again saved her longest and best effort for last, using her sixth attempt to throw 113-9. Yankee took first in this event as well, as the only competitor to exceed the 120 mark with a 121-9 mark.
Thompson — who was sporting colorful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles socks — is only a sophomore, and made her intentions moving forward in the shot put event very clear.
“I want first place next year,” she said with a smile.
Yankee, a junior, will also be back next year to continue their duel in that event. The two athletes qualified for this weekend’s New England meet in both the shot put and discus. New England’s will be held this year at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Connecticut.
On the track side of things, Chariho sophomore Erin vonHousen took home fourth place in the 3,000.
She was just 0.20 seconds off of the All-State pace, getting edged out by La Salle freshman Maeve Casey. Her time of 10:37.86 was around 17 seconds faster than her time in last year’s state meet, where she finished third.
Chariho finished 11th in the team standings with 19 points. La Salle Academy won the state title in convincing fashion with 91 points. Classical was second with 74.
Eli Sposato finished fifth in the boys 400 (51.51). Chariho was 23rd in the team standings with two points. La Salle Academy was first with 79 and Bishop Hendricken second with 66.
