PROVIDENCE — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen and Eli Sposato both claimed state track and field championships on Saturday at Conley Stadium.
Sposato, a junior, topped the field in the boys 400 with a time of 50.09, while vonHousen, also a junior, finished first in the girls 3,000 (10:05.31) on a windy day that had some rain along the way.
Sposato said the wind did not affect him as much as it might have others.
"At Chariho, we deal with a headwind in most of our training," Sposato said. "I knew how to push through that wind. I was super happy to get close to 50 flat on a day like that."
Sposato was in third place with about 200 meters to go. It was where he wanted to be.
"I started developing my kick and around the last turn and I was in second place," Sposato said. "The Hendricken kid (Jacob Coats) was about 5-10 meters ahead of me. I caught him with about 50 meters to go and was just trying to hold my place."
Sposato later learned that Tolman's Youton Doe had also passed Coats and was closing on Sposato. Doe had defeated Sposato for the 600 state title during the indoor season.
"He wasn't that far behind. I could hear him. I knew I couldn't lose to him again," Sposato said.
Sposato finished in 50.09, Doe was second in 50.42 and Coats placed third at 50.91.
VonHousen's race was also closely contested.
"With about four laps to go Rylee Shunney [East Greenwich] took it out and got a gap on all of us," vonHousen said.
But vonHousen was eventually able to close the distance.
"I don't think she expected me to catch back up to her," vonHousen said.
But vonHousen knew she could not afford to be in second place with a lap remaining.
"I could not beat her in a last-lap kick over 400 meters. With two laps to got I took it out a bit," vonHousen said. "She came on in the last lap and I never looked back. I could hear people cheering and I was just trying my best to hang on."
VonHousen did hang on to earn her first state title. She finished in 10:05.31 and Shunney was right behind in 10:06.76.
Both vonHouse and Sposato could not have been more pleased to achieve their goals of being a state champion.
"I'm so, so happy with how the day went. I didn't expect the race to turn out like that," vonHousen said. "I'm just ecstatic."
Sposato injured a ligament in his knee during the football season.
"I channeled the negative energy from that into my training. It feels amazing. I've just been working so hard towards this," Sposato said.
Chariho's girls finished 14th in the team standings with 21 points.
Weeko Thompson placed sixth in the shot put (32-11), as did Emily Brown in the 300 hurdles (48.23). Brooke Kanaczet was seventh in the 1,500 (4:57.33).
The top six finishers in the meet qualified for the New England on Saturday in Bangor, Maine.
West Warwick won the girls meet with 67 points and Cumberland was second with 58.
Sposato was the only Chariho boy to score in the meet and the Chargers placed 21st with his 10 points. Bishop Hendricken won the meet with 113 points. La Salle was second with 77.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.