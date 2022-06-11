NEW BRITAIN — Chariho's Weeko Thompson finished seventh in the shot put and 12th in the discus at the New England track and field championships Saturday at Willow Brook Park.
Thompson just missed All-New England recognition in the shot put — the top six finishers earn the honor. Thompson had a throw of 37-6½. Thompson threw 110-8 in the discus.
Emily Brown placed 12th in the 300 hurdles (47.43), and Erin vonHousen was 13th in the 3,200 (11:12.97).
In the boys meet, Eli Sposato finished 21st in the 400 (52.51).
— Keith Kimberlin
