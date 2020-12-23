WOOD RIVER JCT. — Over his 30 years as the boys cross country coach at Chariho High, coach Bill Haberek has built quite a program.
During the past 16 seasons, the Chargers have compiled a Southern Division dual-meet record of 139-12, winning 92 percent of those races. Chariho has put together five unbeaten seasons and finished first or second in the league 15 of those 16 years.
And this fall was no different, despite the challenges created for training and competing by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chariho finished fifth at the state meet, won the Class B title and was second in the division with an 8-1 record.
For those accomplishments, the Chargers have been selected as the No. 9 sports story of the year by The Sun.
Chariho's fifth-place finish at the state meet was spearheaded by senior Sullivan Cummins. He finished seventh at the state meet with a time of 16:10 on the 3.1-mile Ponaganset High course. His showing earned him first-team All-State honors.
He was the first public school runner across the line — parochial school runners from La Salle, Bishop Hendricken and St. Raphael Academy took the first six spots.
La Salle and Hendricken are perennially among the top teams in New England and have been nationally ranked over the years. St. Raphael's Darius Kipyego, who placed fourth, is one of the top 800 runners in the country and will run for Iowa State next year.
The field was loaded.
Chariho's other scorers at the state meet were Joe Golas (25th, 16:42.43), Finn Weeden (36th, 17:01.13), C.J. Elwell (48th, 17:27.02) and Kyle Ackroyd (64th, 17:56.01).
Cummins was also first-team All-Class B and first-team All-Southern Division.
"He is a prime example of a kid that just applied himself. He made a really huge jump last year," Haberek said. "When he was a sophomore, he got us to the New Englands [as the fifth scorer] and he didn't even run varsity the week before."
Haberek said Cummins might have run a sub-16-minute time at the state meet if he had run in more big meets during the season. Unfortunately, those were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We did not get to go to Manhattan or any of the big individual meets where he would have had big tests," Haberek said. "I think the bigger races would have prepared him a little better for the state meet."
Golas and Finn Weeden were both first-team All-Class B and first-team All-Southern Division.
Elwell was second-team All-Class B and third-team All-Southern Division.
Elwell suffered a stress fracture in his toe in July that slowed his training over the summer. Haberek said he would have had an even better year without the injury.
Ackroyd and Cole Rinne, both juniors, received third-team All-Class B recognition.
Chariho's showing at the state meet would have qualified the team for New Englands for the fifth straight year. The top six teams at the state meet qualify. The New England meet did not take place due to the pandemic.
