WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High continued its recent success in wrestling by adding three more state champions to what has become a long list and putting two wrestlers on the podium at the New England tournament.
Due to their accomplishments on the mat, the Chargers have been selected as The Sun's No. 5 sports story of the year.
From 1977-2002, five Chariho wrestlers combined for six state titles. Since 2017, six wrestlers have combined for nine championships.
Longtime coach Scott Merritt, a state and New England champion during his days as a Charger, has said the development of a middle school program and the willingness of wrestlers to train at private facilities year-round have driven the recent success.
In March, Kyle Merritt (145 pounds), James Dougherty (170) and Nate Marchione (195) all earned state titles. The three crowns were the most ever at the state tournament for Chariho.
For Kyle Merritt, Scott's son, it was his second state championship. He earned the 113-pound title as a freshman.
Merritt was 52-2 for the season and was unbeaten before finishing fourth at the New England championships. He finished 189-21 for his career, with 119 pins. The 189 victories are a school record.
Merritt, who started wrestling when he was 4, is the first Chariho wrestler to be All-State four times. He was also academic All-State four times. He will continue his wrestling career at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt.
Dougherty, a junior, finished the season 48-6 at 170 and is 133-28 for his career. He also placed fourth at New Englands. Dougherty's older brother, Ben, who graduated in 2019, was a two-time state champion and a New England runner-up.
Marchione, a senior, earned his title at 195 pounds after finishing runner-up in the weight class as a junior. He was 47-5 for the season and finished 128-33 for his career. Marchione would have earned more career wins if not for an injury his sophomore year that limited him to just 12 bouts.
In addition to the three state champions, other Chariho wrestlers excelled at the state tournament.
Dominic Bonanno, a senior, finished second at 152 pounds after winning the state title as a junior. Bonanno lost 1-0 in the title bout to Cumberland's Aidan Faria, who did not lose his first bout until the championship meet of the New England tournament.
Bonanno, who will continue his career at Rhode Island College, was also Academic All-State. He was 41-6 in his final season and 153-36 for his career.
Also, sophomore Wade Husing placed third at the state meet at 113 pounds.
Chariho placed fifth at the state tournament and tied for 15th at New Englands.
