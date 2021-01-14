Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 38F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 38F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.