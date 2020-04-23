Spring sports took a pretty big hit in both Rhode Island and Connecticut on Thursday.
In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that all schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, likely ending any possibility of spring sports. Schools in the state will continue to use distance learning to educate their students.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League did not comment on Raimondo's announcement and said in an email Thursday that it would be "sending out a press release tomorrow and will not be providing any additional comments until then."
It is expected all spring sports will be canceled. It has not been determined if the RIIL would consider have spring sports later in the summer.
Westerly High Athletic Director Jamey Vetelino said he would not comment until the league made its announcement. Chariho High athletic director Mike Shiels did not return a phone call about the situation.
In Connecticut, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced it would not be conducting any spring sports championship events.
The CIAC did not rule out the possibility of spring sports in some form, but said in a posting on its website that "spring sports opportunities are contingent upon the governor's office and the state Department of Education declaring that it is safe to return to school campuses and for athletic competition to resume."
The CIAC also said if spring sports do happen they would be limited to June. Some states across the country are still considering the possibility of spring sports in July.
Spring sports in Maine and New Hampshire have been canceled. In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has closed schools through the end of the school year, effectively ending spring sports. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athlete Association is expected to make an announcement later this week.
In Vermont, a final decision will be made on April 30.
“At this point, I would like to see us get some of the season in if we can," Wheeler High Athletic Director Ellen Turner said. "I'm hoping for an abbreviated league schedule and possibly a league tournament. Even an eight-game schedule against teams in our division in the ECC would be great. We are still trying to get the kids some kind of normalcy."
Turner said she had previously contacted the school's coaches informing them a slim chance of playing this spring still existed. She suggested they contact athletes to remind them to maintain their conditioning.
CIAC regulations require 10 days for practice prior to competition. Five of those days can now be conducted at home by athletes, according to Thursday's announcement.
Schools in Connecticut are closed and educators are using distance learning through May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.