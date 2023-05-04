BURRILLVILLE — Tori Gabriele doubled home two runs in the top of the seventh and Westerly High topped Burrillville-North Smithfield, 6-2, in a Division II softball game on Thursday.
The game was tied at 2-2 when the Bulldogs pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh.
With one out in the seventh, Alex Stoehr doubled and later scored on a pair of wild pitches. Dina Arnold reached on an error and ended up at second base on the play.
Sophia Valentini then drew a walk and Abby Emery ran for her. Emma Caracciolo (2 for 4) singled scoring Arnold and Emery advanced to third. Lyla Auth ran for Caracciolo.
Gabriele (2 for 4) then delivered a double down the right field line scoring both Emery and Auth to give Westerly a 6-2 lead.
"It was a great win. It was a hard-fought game. We had a two-run lead, but they tied it late [fifth inning] and to bounce back from that was great," Westerly coach Chris Luppe said.
Ava Tenuta also doubled for Westerly.
Valentini pitched all seven innings striking out seven for the win. The two runs scored off her were not earned.
Burrillville-North Smithfield is now 5-4, 5-4 Division II. Westerly (6-5, 6-4) next hosts North Kingstown in a nonleague game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
