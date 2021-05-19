PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael Academy's Sydney Duclos tossed a no-hitter and struck out 16 Chariho High batters in an 8-0 Division I softball win against the Chargers on Wednesday.
Duclos, the No. 2 starter for the Saints, came within one walk of a perfect game. Chariho's Shea Smith drew that walk in the fifth inning.
St. Ray's (5-1, 5-1 Division I) took control of the game with six runs in the first inning.
Chariho (0-4, 0-4) next travels to Moses Brown on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
