PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael Academy scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and defeated Chariho High, 3-2, in an extra-inning Division I softball game on Monday.
The game was tied 2-2 after seven innings.
Anna Tretton and Tori Barrette finished with two hits each for Chariho. Shea Smith doubled and drove in a run. Erin O'Leary drove in Chariho's other run and Maddie Barrette tripled.
St. Ray's improved to 5-6, 4-6 Division I. Chariho (5-7, 5-6) next hosts Coventry on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
