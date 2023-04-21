SOUTH KINGSTOWN — South Kingstown scored the first four runs of the game and defeated Chariho High, 4-2, in a nonleague softball game on Friday.
The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to take a 4-0 lead. Chariho scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but could get no closer.
Anna Tretton, Tori Barrette, Shea Smith and Rachael Barrette all singled for Chariho.
South Kingstown, a Division II team, improved to 3-4. Chariho (4-4) returns to Division I play on Monday hosting Bay View at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
