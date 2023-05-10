WOOD RIVER JCT. — Smithfield finished with 12 hits and beat Chariho High, 7-3, in a Division I softball game on Wednesday.
Chariho led 3-2 after four innings, but Smithfield scored twice in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth to pull away for the win.
Ella Alves drove in two runs for the Chargers. Shea Smith also had an RBI. Emma Kocab tripled and Hannah Smith doubled.
Smithfield (5-7, 5-7) finished with seven doubles. Chariho (6-10, 5-9) next travels to Prout for a 4:30 p.m game on Monday.
— Keith Kimberlin
