WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High sophomore Shea Smith drove in five runs, but the Chargers fell to Cumberland, 13-9, in a Division I softball game Saturday.
Smith, who plays catcher, hit a three-run triple in the fifth and also doubled. She was 2 for 4.
Shelby Roode was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Lucy Willettt was 2 for 3 with a double.
Cumberland is 2-1, 2-1 Division I. Chariho (0-3, 0-3) next travels to St. Raphael on Wednesday for 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
