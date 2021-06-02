WOOD RIVER JCT. — Pilgrim scored three runs in the top of the seventh and turned back Chariho High, 6-3, in a Division I softball game Wednesday.
Chariho's Shelby Roode hit a solo homer in the fifth over the fence in left-center field. Ava Rao also had a solo homer, to center field in the sixth.
Rao and Roode each finished with two hits. Jess Daniels tripled.
Pilgrim moved to 7-1, 7-1 Division I. Chariho (1-8, 1-8) next travels to North Providence on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
