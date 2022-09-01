WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's senior Ava Rao earned third-team All-State honors for the softball team this past season.
Rao, who played first base, was also a Division I second-team selection.
Rao hit eight home runs and finished the season with a .309 batting average, both team highs. She also led the Chargers in RBIs (15), hits (17) and runs scored (10).
Sophomore Emma Kocab was an honorable mention Division I selection. Kocab hit .302 and drove in eight runs.
Chariho also won the Division I sportsmanship award from the coaches association.
The Chargers finished 5-15, losing to Pilgrim in the preliminary round of the Division I tournament.
— Keith Kimberlin
