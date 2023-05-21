WESTERLY — Chariho High scored the first five runs of the game and held off Westerly High for a 7-5 nonleague softball win at Cimalore Field on Sunday night.
Westerly came back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5, but Chariho added another run in the top of the seventh for the win.
Erin O'Leary (2 for 3) tripled and drove in three runs for the Chargers. Briana DeGiacomo doubled and drove in a pair. Tori Barrette also doubled.
Emma Kocab struck out eight to earn the win.
For Westerly, Alex Stoehr hit a solo home run and finished 2 for 4. Ella Keegan, Kaylee Lamb and Ava D'Ortonao all doubled. Lamb, Keegan, Isabella Austin and Brooke Power each drove in a run.
Chariho (7-12) next travels to Pilgrim on Monday at 5 p.m. Chariho hosts Moses Brown on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
Westerly (10-8) next hosts Middletown on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
