SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Prout scored six runs in the third inning and defeated Chariho High, 7-2, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Only one of the Prout runs was earned.
Anna Tretton and Tori Barrette both finished 2 for 3 for Chariho. Hannah Smith and Barrette each drove in a run.
Prout is now 4-10, 4-10 Division I. Chariho (6-11, 5-10) next hosts La Salle Academy on Thursday at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.