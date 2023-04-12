WOOD RIVER JCT. — Pilgrim's Alyssa Twomey limited Chariho High to one hit leading the Patriots to an 11-0 win in a Division I softball game on Wednesday.
Twomey, the state Gatorade softball player of the year last season, struck out 10 batters in the game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. She did not walk any of the 15 batters she faced.
Ella Alves had Chariho's only hit.
Pilgrim is 5-0, 5-0 Division I. Chariho (2-3, 2-3) next travels to Moses Brown on Monday for a 4:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.