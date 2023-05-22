WARWICK — Pilgrim's Alyssa Twomey struck out 10 and limited Chariho High to three hits in a 12-0 Division I softball win against the Chargers on Monday.
Twomey walked just one batter, as the game ended in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Anna Tretton, Tori Barrette and Hannah Smith all singled for Chariho.
Pilgrim is 13-1, 13-1 Division I. Chariho (7-13, 5-12) closes the regular season on Wednesday hosting Moses Brown at 4:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
