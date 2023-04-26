NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown finished with 16 hits and downed Chariho High, 11-2, in a Division I softball game on Wednesday.
North (4-5, 4-6 Division I) led 5-2 after two innings and added two in the fifth and four more in the sixth to build its lead. The Skippers hit three home runs.
Brianna DeGiacomo was 2 for 3 with a double for the Chargers. Emma Kocab tripled and Ella Alves drove in a run.
Chariho (4-6, 4-5) next hosts Scituate on Friday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
