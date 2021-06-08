WOOD RIVER JCT. — North Kingstown scored the first 10 runs of the game and downed Chariho High, 14-9, in a Division I softball game Tuesday.
The Skippers were ahead 10-0 after the top of the third. But Chariho responded with four runs in the third, three in the fourth and another in the fifth to make it 10-8.
NK added four more in the final two innings to secure the victory.
Shelby Roode and Shea Smith drove in two runs each for Chariho. Rood, Ava Rao and Elaina Ricci had two hits apiece.
North improved to 3-8, 3-8 Division I. Chariho (1-11, 1-11) next travels to North Providence on Monday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
