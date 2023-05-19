WOOD RIVER JCT. — La Salle Academy freshman pitcher Hailey Vigenau threw a five-inning no-hitter as the Rams defeated Chariho High, 12-0, in a Division I softball game on Thursday.
Vigenau, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter earlier this month to hand Pilgrim's its first loss, struck out eight Chargers and walked four. She faced 18 batters in the five innings.
The game ended in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
La Salle, which has won nine straight, moved to 14-3, 14-3 Division I. Chariho (6-12, 5-11) next travels to Westerly on Sunday for a nonleague game at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
