EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence's Keira Quadros pitched a one-hitter and struck out 16 in an 8-1 Division I softball win against Chariho High on Monday.
Emma Kocab had the Chariho hit and Brianna DeGiacomo drove home Anna Tretton with Chariho's run. Quadros, who only faced 23 batters, walked Tretton in the first inning.
East Providence is 8-6, 7-6. Chariho (6-9, 5-8) next hosts Smithfield on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
