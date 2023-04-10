PROVIDENCE — Chariho High scored five runs in the first inning, but did not cross the plate again losing to La Salle Academy, 11-5, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
La Salle tied the game with three runs in the second and two more in the third. The Rams took a 10-5 lead after scoring five more in the fourth.
Tori Barrette and Briana DeGiacomo each drove in two runs for the Chargers. DeGiacomo also tripled.
La Salle is now 2-1, 2-1 Division I. Chariho (2-2, 2-2) next hosts Pilgrim on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
