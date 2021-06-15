CUMBERLAND — Cumberland scored seven runs in the second inning on its way to defeating Chariho High, 12-3, in a play-in round game of the Division I softball tournament on Tuesday.
Senior Shelby Roode finished with three hits and three RBIs in her final game for the Chargers. Fellow senior Lucy Willett was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored.
Cumberland, the No. 6 seed, moved to 9-7. No. 11 Chariho ended the season, 1-12.
The Clippers next face La Salle Academy in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
