WOOD RIVER JCT. — Two-time defending Division I champion Coventry scored five runs in the top of the sixth and beat Chariho High, 10-4, in a softball game on Thursday.
Coventry (9-1, 9-1 Division I) was leading 5-4 before the big inning. The Oakers committed five errors in the game.
Chariho (5-8, 5-7) finished with three hits off Coventry's Emily Cronin, who struck out 11 Chargers. Chariho's Shea Smith tripled and finished 2 for 3.
Chariho next travels to Ponaganset on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
