WOOD RIVER JCT. — Coventry scored all of its runs in the final three innings and beat Chariho, 11-0 in a Division I softball game Thursday.
Chariho finished with hits, singles by Shelby Roode and Hannah Smith. The game ended in the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Chariho (0-2, 0-2 Division I) next travels to Cumberland on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
