NORTH KINGSTOWN — Shelby Roode belted a grand slam, but Chariho High allowed eight runs over the final three innings and lost to North Kingstown, 9-8, in a Division I softball game Wednesday.
With the bases loaded in the third inning, Roode hit a gapper to left-center that brought everybody home, including Roode as the ball kept rolling in the outfield.
The home run put the Chargers (0-6, 0-6 Division I) ahead 6-1, a lead that increased to 8-1 through four innings. But NK (1-5, 1-5) scored three times in each of the fifth and sixth innings, and twice more in the seventh to walk off with the win.
Roode finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Jess Daniels added an RBI, and Lucy Willett scored three times.
The Chargers next host Cranston West on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
