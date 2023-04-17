PROVIDENCE — Anna Tretton tripled and drove in a run as Chariho High defeated Moses Brown, 6-3, in a Division I softball game on Monday.
Tretton finished 2 for 4 and stole a base. Emma Kocab and Shea Smith also drove in a run each.
Chariho led 4-3 after six innings and added two more in the seventh on its way to the win.
Kocab was the winning pitcher, striking out seven.
Moses Brown is now 0-5, 0-5 Division I. Chariho (3-3, 3-3) next travels to Cumberland on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.